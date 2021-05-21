LONDON ONT. -- With Victoria Day long weekend almost here, the London Fire Department is reminding Londoners to ‘exercise caution’ when using fireworks.

Residents considering a family fireworks display on Victoria Day, are asked to exercise caution, follow all fireworks safety precautions, the fireworks by-law, as well as COVID-19 measures in place.

Safety tips��https://t.co/UTmUvTGAqZ

By-law��https://t.co/Jsd4BuOgft #ldnont pic.twitter.com/FGYBlBKCcX — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 20, 2021

Londoners are reminded that fireworks are only allowed to be set off between dusk and 11 p.m. on Victoria Day.

The city has provided some safety guidelines for those wishing to light off fireworks this weekend:

Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks.

Carefully read and follow the directions on fireworks packaging.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

Keep family onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, it is best to wait 30 minute and soak them in a bucket of water. Dispose of them in a metal container.

Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.

All city by-law rules can be found here.

Residents with fireworks complaints that do not pose a life safety risk, please call the City of London ByLaw Office at 519-661-4660 during business hours.

For noise complaints/nuisance calls regarding fireworks, please call London Police non-emergency line at 519-661-5670.