Fire in downtown Stratford, Ont. shuts down busy street, dog and cat rescued
A fire inside a building in downtown Stratford has shut down a part of the city’s busiest street.
According to Fire Chief Neil Anderson, a call was received at approximately 11:46 a.m. Thursday morning in which smoke was seen coming from the roof of 110 Ontario St., the home of the La Dipiere ice cream shop in Stratford’s downtown core.
Upon arrival, one team of firefighters entered from the rear of the building while a separate team in an aerial platform cut a hole to access the roof at the front of the building where the smoke was coming from.
Anderson said getting access to the void between the roof and the ceiling was “very difficult,” as well as the length of the building making it harder for crews to access from either side.
“It was old construction and the fire traveled through the wall up to the void space in the ceiling, so origin is still to be determined,” he said.
While the ice cream shop was closed for the season, a number of residents in the building were displaced by the fire.
A fire in downtown Stratford, Ont. shut down a section of Ontario Street on March 21, 2024. (Source: Isobel Watson)One occupant had smoke inhalation and was tended to by paramedics, while all other occupants got out safely.
Fire crews were also able to rescue a dog and a cat.
A city transit bus was used to building occupants and animals warm while firefighters attacked the blaze.
Anderson said there will be an unsafe order on the building and apartments until the restoration company can address the situation.
A damage estimate is not yet available, but Anderson said there is “considerable” damage to some of the above floor apartments, which are mostly limited to the second floor.
The investigation is ongoing, but the blaze is not considered suspicious at this time.
A section of Ontario Street, between Downie Street and Waterloo Street, is expected to reopen shortly, fire officials said.
