Fire hydrant struck in Sarnia, traffic reduced to one lane
All lanes of traffic have reopened after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sarnia on Monday.
It happened in the area of Michigan Avenue and Blackwell Road and caused officials to reduce eastbound traffic to one lane.
The roadways was cleaned up about two hours later and all lanes of traffic were moving again.
There is no word on what cause the crash or if any charges have been laid.
