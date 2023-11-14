Fire-damaged wind turbine being dismantled

A wind turbine north of Goderich that went up in flames in June of this year is finally being dismantled.

The blades and nacelle of the fire-ravaged turbine were being taken apart by a crane Tuesday.

The turbine, located on Golf Course Road, caught fire in the early morning hours of June 3, 2023.

Goderich fire crews contained the blaze to the turbine itself, letting the fire burn itself out after several hours due to the 100-metre height of the structure.

It’s unclear if the turbine will be rebuilt or be taken completely out of operation.

It was built in 2006. The expected lifetime of wind turbines is approximately 20 years.

The operators of the Kingsbridge Wind Farm, which the burnt turbine is a part of, have a contract with the Ontario Power Authority until 2027.

Fire crews responded to a blaze that had engulfed a wind turbine near Goderich, Ont. on June 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)