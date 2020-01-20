WINGHAM, ONT. -- This week marks National Non-Smoking Week - a week focused on helping people quit smoking and trying prevent others from starting.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) is promoting ways to receive support during the process of quitting smoking.

Health units across southwestern Ontario are highlighting quit-smoking stories to inspire others to join through the Start your Quit Story Facebook page.

Matthew is one those Ontarians sharing their story with the aim of helping others.

He quit smoking in 2013 and said he “tried to quit many times over the years. But, it is worth it to keep fighting because once you get there, the victory is worth all the failure.”

The GBHU says studies indicate it can take up to 30 attempts to quit tobacco, for good.

This year Health Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society initiated the “Ultimate Break It Off Challenge,” a contest encouraging young adults to quit. Those ages 18 to 29 are able to register for the contest.

Quitting smoking, staying smoke-free and supporting a friend in their quit journey are among the three categories where people can enter their stories.

For registration, you can visit breakitoff.ca.

National Non-Smoking Week runs from Jan. 19 to 25.

- With files from Kate Otterbein