Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service

A funding request to improve London Transit service might offer hope to frustrated bus riders.

On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.

“London is a growing city, both in population numbers and in the sprawl of new housing developments,” explained Mary Ann Hodge of Climate Action London.

Patti Dalton of the London and District Labour Council warned of the consequences not investing in additional service hours,” More crowding on routes, longer waits, and potential elimination of routes.”

“It’s also a big equity issue you are thinking about reconciliation, if you are thinking about a safe city for women and girls,” added Luis Patricio of Pillar Non-Profit.

The four-year budget tabled by Mayor Josh Morgan earlier this month would only provide enough funding to maintain existing service levels through 2027.

The London Transit Commission is seeking financial support from council to add 18,000 hours of service each year.

The increases would boost frequency, reduce crowding, and better meet service demands.

“This is a very big issue,” Coun. David Ferreira told CTV News. “We’re talking about the logistics of the city. We’re talking about how people get to where they need to go.”

Ferreira has prepared a compromise for council colleagues to consider.

His motion would add the requested 18,000 hours this year (2024), and leave decisions about additional service growth to future budget updates in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Ferreira said his motion would add 0.2 per cent to this year’s property tax increase, but the average annual tax increase over the four-year budget would remain at 7.4%.

“The reason I’m bringing the amendment forward the way it is, is that I’m looking for something that’s palatable to council, and there is some sensitivity to bringing the tax rate up,” he explained.

He believes the city’s rising tax assessment or other funding sources may be available to support service growth investments starting in 2025.

Transit rider Roberta Cory said not investing in transit improvements would send a terrible message to those who depend on the bus.

“If you are poor and don’t own a car, then your time is not considered valuable. Specifically, the time you spend waiting for a bus that doesn’t show up,” she said.

Ferreira said he can’t accept a status quo that leaves Londoners waiting at transit stops because their bus is already full.

“There’s too many people out there that aren’t able to get to work, that are not able to get to school, or get to appointments. They can’t get their kids to daycare. A lot of people depend on the LTC.”

Budget deliberations resume Thursday at city hall.