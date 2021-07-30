LONDON, ONT. -- A 37-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged after allegedly being caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Tillsonburg.

OPP made the stop Thursday on Broadway.

Some fentanyl, cash and property were seized. The value is estimated to be $3,900.

The accused is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failure to comply with a release order and will appear in a Woodstock court Friday.