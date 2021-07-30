Advertisement
Fentanyl, cash seized during Tillsonburg, Ont. traffic stop
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 10:00AM EDT
File image.
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A 37-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged after allegedly being caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Tillsonburg.
OPP made the stop Thursday on Broadway.
Some fentanyl, cash and property were seized. The value is estimated to be $3,900.
The accused is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failure to comply with a release order and will appear in a Woodstock court Friday.