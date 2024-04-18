Fentanyl and 'cutting agent' seized in Sarnia drug bust
Police in Sarnia have seized nearly $34,000 in drugs after a bust on Tuesday.
Just before 9 p.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Wellington St. near Stuart Street where three people were arrested.
During the search, police discovered and seized 61.54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 91.14 grams of a suspected cutting agent and $2,095 in cash.
Officers also found 18.08 grams of suspected uncut fentanyl, believed by investigators to be of higher purity.
A 32 year old from Sarnia has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
