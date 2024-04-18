LONDON
London

    • Fentanyl and 'cutting agent' seized in Sarnia drug bust

    Items seized as part of an investigation by Sarnia police on April 16, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Items seized as part of an investigation by Sarnia police on April 16, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    Police in Sarnia have seized nearly $34,000 in drugs after a bust on Tuesday.

    Just before 9 p.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Wellington St. near Stuart Street where three people were arrested.

    During the search, police discovered and seized 61.54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 91.14 grams of a suspected cutting agent and $2,095 in cash.

    Officers also found 18.08 grams of suspected uncut fentanyl, believed by investigators to be of higher purity.

    A 32 year old from Sarnia has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News