The federal government pledged $4.1 million to the Grand Theatre Thursday for its multi-million-dollar renovation.

The theatre is planning to modernize its facilities at a cost of $8 million.

Along with the feds, private donors and the City of London are also providing funding.

Upgrades to the theatre will take place next summer and include work on the lobby, which is more than 40 years old, and renovation of the stages.

“As the Grand Theatre remains focussed on its mission of being world curious and London proud, audience attendance continues to increase,” Grand Executive Director Deb Harvey said in a news release.“

We want our audiences to be surprised and inspired from the moment they walk through the doors.”

Grand officials say the renovations will be both visible and invisible to audiences and include better flow and access within the building and more washrooms.

The wardrobe and props departments will be expanded and a re-design of the box office are also part of the plan.

Funding provided by the federal government is through the Department of Canadian Heritage via the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Also announced Thursday, Ottawa is providing $100,000 for Theatre Sarnia to upgrade the Imperial Theatre.