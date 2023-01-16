Feds commit $3 million to prevent gun violence in London

A proactive approach to reduce the threat of gun crimes in London has received backing from the federal government.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced $3.09 million of funding from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF) will be awarded to the City of London.

The funds will be distributed to local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

"We need to tackle the root causes of the problem the conditions that sometimes can spur someone who is at risk, especially young people, to get involved with crime," Minister Mendicino explained.

Mayor Josh Morgan said a four-year plan will be developed by an advisory committee at city hall.

It will invest in community-led projects to prevent violence.

He praised the flexibility built into the BSCF program, "Designed in the city of London, with the people who know best, (and) in consultation with the community, it will ultimately be a made-in-London solution."

Morgan added that London will develop and submit its community plan for preventing gun violence to the federal government for approval by June 30.

"What this investment really does, it looks at the front end of the process to stop people from ever pursuing the path of crime."