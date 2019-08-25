Featured
Father rescues young daughter from septic tank
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 10:41AM EDT
Perth OPP say a young girl who fell into a septic tank near Fullarton was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police were called to a trailer park about 5:30 p.m. Saturday about a two-year-old who had fallen into the tank.
Police say the girl’s father acted quickly and was able to pull her out immediately.
He then rinsed his daughter off with a garden hose.
She was taken to the hospital just as a precaution.
OPP remind people to ensure septic tank lids are secure.