

CTV London





Perth OPP say a young girl who fell into a septic tank near Fullarton was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police were called to a trailer park about 5:30 p.m. Saturday about a two-year-old who had fallen into the tank.

Police say the girl’s father acted quickly and was able to pull her out immediately.

He then rinsed his daughter off with a garden hose.

She was taken to the hospital just as a precaution.

OPP remind people to ensure septic tank lids are secure.