Fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, Ont.

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

OPP have closed an intersection south of Mitchell, Ont. after a fatal collision early Tuesday.

Perth County OPP responded to Perth Road 20 and 150 Road around 7 a.m. for a serious crash.

Police say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their identity is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

Driver are being asked to avoid the area as the intersection remains closed for the investigation into the crash.

Further details are expected to be provided when they become available.