

Woodstock, CTV London





Woodstock police are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash last week to come forward.

Police say just after 10 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to Township Road 3, just east of Oxford Road 4 on the north-east edge of the city.

When they arrived they found there had been a two-vehicle collision with both vehicles ending up off the road.

Lucas Downing, 19, from Innerkip, who was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18 year-old female passenger was taken to Woodstock General Hospital and then airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre where she is listed in critical condition.

The second vehicle involved was a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that caught fire after the collision.

The driver, a 31 year-old man from Woodstock, was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby and the fire was put out by the Woodstock Fire Department.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Woodstock Police Identification Unit and Reconstruction Traffic Investigation Unit were called to the scene to investigate.