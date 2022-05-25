Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.

OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were dispatched to the interesection of Longwood Road and Pratt Siding Road near Wardsville, Ont. for a serious collision involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.

According to police, the lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the collision.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially called but weaved off minutes before landing.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team will be assisting in the investigation.

According to police, Longwoods Road at Pratt Siding Road near Wardsville is expected to be closed for a few hours.