Fatal crash in Tillsonburg involving pedestrian

Police in Tillsonburg are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to OPP.

In a statement to CTV News London, OPP Constable Patti Cote says updates will be provided when they become available.

A witness at the scene tells CTV News London a pickup truck could be seen speeding through the town being chased by police and was last seen pulled over near the scene of the reported collision — This information has not been confirmed by OPP.

Lisgar Avenue is closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive.