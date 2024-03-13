LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 in Huron County

    Highway 21 north of Grand Bend is closed between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road due to a crash. March 13, 2024.(Source: Google) Highway 21 north of Grand Bend is closed between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road due to a crash. March 13, 2024.(Source: Google)
    A two-vehicle crash in Huron County has claimed the life of one person, according to OPP.

    The crash happened on Highway 21 near Sararas Road just before 7 a.m.

    Highway 21 is closed between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road.

    More details will be provided when they become available.

