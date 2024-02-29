LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21

    (Source: OPP)
    One person has died after a crash on Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs.

    OPP, EMS and fire were called to the scene between Grey Road 18 and Grey Road 13 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

    According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and the stretch of Highway 21 remains closed for the protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation.

    Motorists are asked to not drive through the road closed signs.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

