Fatal crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

OPP and Oneida Nation Police Service as well as EMS, and fire, responded to the scene on Hazel Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.