Fanshawe College sets Nov. 5 deadline for anyone wishing to be on campus to be fully vaccinated

London, Ont. -

Fanshawe College has clarified its vaccine policy.

As of Nov. 5, officials say anyone who wants to be on campus must be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical exemption. People with an approved exemption will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.

Those not vaccinated will not be permitted on campus as of that date.

This grace period will give students, faculty, staff and visitors enough time to get their shots.

“Fanshawe’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is being developed to help protect our students and employees who must come on campus,” says Brenda Henry, senior manager of Environment Health, Safety and Emergency Service in a release on Friday.

“We recognize the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our region, and we are committed to keeping our community safe.”

Roughly 60 per cent of students will be studying online this fall and other guidelines are in place along with physical distancing and mask mandates.