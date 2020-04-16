WINGHAM, ONT. -- Domestic violence and child abuse are expected to rise during these trying times, as stressed-out parents and partners take out their frustrations on members of their own households.

It’s already happening. In France, domestic abuse cases have risen 30 per cent since its lockdown began. In Argentina, partner violence is up 25 per cent.

“This is a new global pandemic that is intersecting with an old global pandemic of inter-partner violence,” says Nneka Macgregor from Women in the Centre from Toronto.

According to the OPP, child abuse reports are often made by schools and daycares.

So, if there’s no school or daycare, who is reporting the abuse? Very few people, according to some recent reports.

In New Brunswick, social service agencies are reporting a 40 per cent decline in child abuse reports, compared to this point last year, even though there’s concern that there are more cases of abuse in the province.

“Schools play a really vital role in providing a safe place for kids to go. Creating relationships with teachers and staff, who often become trusted adults for kids who may not have that at home,” says Selena Hazlitt, executive director of Rural Response for Healthy Children in Clinton.

Her organization has had to cancel its in-person parenting groups due to COVID-19 and are doing their best to “virtually” check up on area families at risk. However, they are hoping the community can help them out.

“Abuse and neglect doesn’t know income levels, it knows stress levels, and we’re all living with increased change and stress. So, this weekend, make a list of five people that you can reach out to and check in with and make sure you speak to the children,” she says.