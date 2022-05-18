Family of deer spotted swimming in Lake Huron

Brittany and Jordan Maxwell could hardly believe their eyes when they looked out of their Boiler Beach, Ont. residence Tuesday night to see three deer swimming in Lake Huron.

Jordan quickly grabbed his phone to take footage of the three deer who were swimming back towards shore.

The waves were quite heavy Tuesday night, which made the sighting all the more surprising.

The Maxwell’s say they’ve never seen anything like that before, and were amazed to see the deer so calmly exit the water, shake themselves off, and head back onto land.