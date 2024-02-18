Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do

Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.

The city is offering a variety of activities on Monday including free recreational swims, Zumba, badminton, family open gym, arts and crafts, and volleyball.

First, let's break down what will be open and closed for Family Day this year:

OPEN:

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule). Downtown ticket office will be closed but the Highbury location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (with a one-hour closure from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including pickleball, arts and crafts, open gym, dancing, science workshops and more.

London Children’s Museum.

Boler Mountain.

East Park.

Storybook Gardens.

Most movie theatres (call ahead for operating hours).

Select Shoppers Drug Marts (call ahead for operating hours).

Canada Post mail delivery and collection.

CLOSED:

MLHU offices.

Police Reporting Centre.

Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation).

All LCBO locations.

All Beer Store locations.

Government offices.

Libraries.

No curbside garbage or recycling pickup.

Masonville Mall.

White Oaks Mall.

Westmount Shopping Centre.

East Lions Community Centre:

East Lions Community Centre will be hosting a morning of family fun, with free activities including a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., open gym sessions, swimming, SLIME, family craft activities and Just DANCE.

In addition, the city is offering free balloon twisting from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and a magic show from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North London Optimist Community Centre:

Free activities include tennis, roller skating, holiday family crafts, family and adult volleyball, and 55+ euchre.

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre:

Join them for free recreational swimming and family pickleball.

South London Community Centre:

South London Community Centre is offering free family open gym, family arts and crafts, Zumba, badminton, fun with food and science workshops.

Registration is required for the science workshops.

Byron Community Centre:

Family badminton, open gym, Zumba and SLIME! will be offered.

Learn more and see the full list of all the free recreation activities happening at community centres on Family Day by visiting london.ca.

Free indoor and outdoor ice skating:

Grab your skates and enjoy free outdoor skating at Victoria Park Ice Skating and the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market. Ice rinks are open all weekend, including Monday, weather permitting.

On Feb. 19, free indoor recreational skating is offered at Lambeth Community Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Argyle Arena from 1 to 3 p.m.

Storybook Gardens’ skate trail

Weather permitting, Storybook Gardens’ skate trail sessions will be available on Family Day from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for 90-minute timeslots. Learn more using this link.