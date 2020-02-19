LONDON, ONT -- A parking lot for school buses in Hyde Park will soon be redeveloped in a bid to change the landscape in uptown Hyde Park.

The new building would include 155 apartments over top street level shopping to resemble a traditional main street feel.

It will also serve as a gateway into the heart of Hyde Park.

Its location is intended to encourage more pedestrian oriented development in the area.

The planning committee will recommend the proposal be supported by council in two weeks.