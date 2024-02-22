LONDON
London

    • 'Extremely mild' weather across the region

    Share

    Thursday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City with the chance for some showers.

    “[It is] extremely mild across southern Ontario,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Waking up to [plus] four degrees in London.”

    “The chance for showers will linger through the afternoon,” Atchison said. “There’s a wave of low pressure that’s riding by to the south of the Great Lakes. Areas along the northern shoreline of Lake Erie will have a higher probability of showers.”

    London could reach a high of 10 degrees Thursday with the temperature peaking in the afternoon.

    A cold front enters the region on Friday. Temperatures will drop to plus 3 degrees, which is still above the normal temperature for this time of year.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 10.

    Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 1.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High plus 3.

    Saturday: Sunny. High minus 2.

    Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 6.

    Monday: Cloudy. High 7.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News