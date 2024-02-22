'Extremely mild' weather across the region

Thursday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City with the chance for some showers.

“[It is] extremely mild across southern Ontario,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Waking up to [plus] four degrees in London.”

“The chance for showers will linger through the afternoon,” Atchison said. “There’s a wave of low pressure that’s riding by to the south of the Great Lakes. Areas along the northern shoreline of Lake Erie will have a higher probability of showers.”

London could reach a high of 10 degrees Thursday with the temperature peaking in the afternoon.

A cold front enters the region on Friday. Temperatures will drop to plus 3 degrees, which is still above the normal temperature for this time of year.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 10.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 1.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High plus 3.

Saturday: Sunny. High minus 2.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy. High 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.