Bundle up! Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for many parts of Southwestern Ontario.

This includes London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Elgin County, Oxford County and Brant County.

Huron-Perth is under a snow squall warning.

A frigid air mass will see temperatures plummet to about -20, when you add in the windchill, it will feel more like -30.

Anyone going outside should wear extra layers and cover up, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.