Extreme cold warning issued for much of SW Ontario
(File photo) THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 4:29PM EST
Bundle up! Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for many parts of Southwestern Ontario.
This includes London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Elgin County, Oxford County and Brant County.
Huron-Perth is under a snow squall warning.
A frigid air mass will see temperatures plummet to about -20, when you add in the windchill, it will feel more like -30.
Anyone going outside should wear extra layers and cover up, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.