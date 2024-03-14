LONDON
London

    • Expect to see military vehicles on Highway 402 Thursday

    OPP in Lambton County want the public to know about some training taking place on Thursday.

    Canadian Army Reserve personnel will be doing vehicle convoy training in Sarnia and surrounding area.

    Police said people in the area can expect to see military vehicles travelling south on Highway 402 and along London Line.

