Exhibition about street artist Banksy makes Canadian debut in downtown London, Ont.

Art meets social activism at an upcoming show focusing on the art of acclaimed and provocative artist Banksy.

Opening on April 18, the exhibition is custom-built to fit the downtown venue at 140 Dundas St., the former Metropolitan Department Store.

It will include several “experiential areas” and more than 100 of the artist’s works including over 25 certified originals, prints, photos, lithographs, sculptures, murals, and video mapping installations created exclusively for the tour.

“We’ve pulled together over 25 pieces of original Banksy art, and combined it with over 100 pieces of art that reflects Banksy’s messages that he projects to the world,” explained D.J. Williams of Jetset Event Management.

Banksy is a pseudonym used by an unidentified English artist whose spray painted street installations use satire to make provocative political statements.

He is one of the world’s most popular living visual artists.

'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits' exhibit is seen in this undated image. (Source: Jetset Event Management)

Williams said the exhibition builds upon the success of 'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits' tour through Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Asia and the United States.

London will be the first stop in Canada.

“Last year, London really proved that it can support an exhibition like this with ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ and ‘Imagine Monet,’ which we were pleased to bring to the city,” Williams added.

Visitors will also learn about Banksy’s activism and can donate to support some of his causes.

Over 1.75 million people have visited the exhibition around the world.

Tickets are now on sale online, or in-person at 140 Dundas St. or the Budweiser Gardens box office.

