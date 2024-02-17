'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
"We're going to be skating and we might learn some new stuff," eight-year old Ruby Gallagher said.
Some have skated but most have never held a stick.
"I’m going to have to figure out how to hold it and how to shoot it but I'm excited," said James Kellesis, 10, of London, Ont.
St. Thomas Minor Hockey coach Sean Nicholson applied to host the program which drastically reduces the cost. Thirty families were able to sign up.
"For 300 dollars, the family gets head-to-toe equipment," said Nicholson.
"It includes a stick, skates, top-of-the-line helmet and six weeks with coaches like me and a bunch of volunteers that we’re lucky enough to have".
Dustin Gallagher is excited to see his little girl take to the ice.
"She is a little girl who loves to try new things," said Dustin.
"Last fall, she expressed interest in playing hockey but we couldn't get into any ice hockey programs at the time. So we got into ball hockey for a bit and we just found ourselves here.”
Six-year old Brody Brown, a new Canadian whose family moved from China last year, used to just watch the Montreal Canadiens with his dad, Rob, from the couch.
Now, he's on the ice.
Six-year-old Brody Brown, a new Canadian from China, learns to play hockey during the Bauer First Shift program. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV News London)
"There's no rink there because we're on an island so it's pretty warm climate," said Rob Brown.
“There is a couple of public skating rinks inside malls, but we didn't have skates at the time. So thinking that now he wants to play hockey, this is the best, easy way to get into it".
In the opening session, the kids learned about balance and how to hold a stick. They were introduced to the parts of the arena and eventually got to pass and shoot the puck.
"To see 30 kids and their families on the ice for the first time playing hockey, it's exciting," said Nicholson. "You're getting the grassroots and their excitement just carries over. You can hide passion"
Judging by the smiles on their faces, these kids and their parents will never forget their first shift.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Dakota Johnson is not watching her movie 'Madame Web' as a form of 'self care'
Dakota Johnson is choosing to sit out from watching her newest movie, and her reasoning might be a bit surprising.
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Trump hawks US$399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con,' a day after US$355M ruling against him
As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at 'Sneaker Con,' a gathering that bills itself as the 'The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!'
Fake lawyers scamming immigrants, Bar of Montreal warns
The organization representing lawyers in Montreal is warning newcomers to the city to watch out for fake immigration lawyers after a spike in complaints.
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.
Windsor
-
Town of Essex hosts 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships for the first time
Dozens of competitors spent the weekend rescuing "victims" in mock scenarios during the 2024 Ontario Lifeguard Championships in Essex, Ont.
-
42-year-old woman arrested after police seize weapon and drugs
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after police seized thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, along with a weapon, from a home in Windsor's Remington Park neighbourhood.
-
Alerts for minor flooding, gale, freezing spray issued for Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent
Canada's weather authority is warning of freezing spray and high winds around the western coast of Lake Erie — and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is alerting residents along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent that these conditions could result in minor flooding.
Barrie
-
Senior charged after rear-end collision sends vehicle off roadway
A senior citizen is facing careless driving charges after a crash sent a vehicle off the road in Owen Sound on Saturday.
-
Large fire leads to closure of Highway 10
A structure fire in the area of Grey Highlands led to the closure of Highway 10 on Friday.
-
Barrie Sharks Winter Classic brings nearly 1000 families to the region
The Barrie Women's Hockey Association (BWHA) is hosting its second annual Winter Classic House League tournament this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president 'shocked' by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Man charged in extortion attempt at car dealership says all he did was hand over the phone
An Ontario man who is charged with extortion and out on bail reached out to CTV National News, saying he wanted to share his story and proclaim his innocence.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen for skating Sunday
The Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Sunday in time for the last days of Winterlude.
-
Ottawa Police arrest man after loaded semi-automatic pistol found in vehicle
Officers conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday say they located a loaded semi-automatic pistol in a vehicle in Ottawa's east-end.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. girl using 13th birthday to donate to Lanark County Food Bank
Since turning four, a soon to be teenager from Carleton Place, Ont. has been using her birthday to collect donations for the Lanark County Food Bank, also known as, The Hunger Stop.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daylight shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the same North York neighbourhood where a teenager was seriously injured in another shooting less than 24 hours ago.
-
Ontario man charged with uttering death threats against protesters outside Toronto hospital: police
Toronto police have charged an Ontario man who allegedly threatened to harm protesters outside of a downtown hospital earlier this week.
-
Recently listed revamped church loft a 'crown jewel of Toronto condos'
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Montreal
-
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
-
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he conceived through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group
Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
New program aims to get more African Nova Scotian teachers into public school system
Acadia University and the Delmore “Buddy” Daye Learning Institute are collaborating to bring an Africentric bachelor of education program to the school.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
-
How Manitobans can take part in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count
The Great Backyard Bird Count is taking flight around the globe this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary protesters believe democracy is under attack in Senegal
Senegal is considered one of Africa's most stable nations - but president Macky Sall’s decision to delay the election is creating unrest and that's worrying members of Calgary's Senegalese community.
-
U.S. star Jordan Stolz claims second gold at world speedskating championship
Speedskating star Jordan Stolz of the United States won his second gold medal in as many days at the world championship with Saturday's victory in the 1,000-metre event.
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Silver Skate 2024 brings winter wonder to new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival looked a little different this year.
Vancouver
-
Demonstrators burn Indian flag at Vancouver consulate months after murder
Protesters waving Khalistan flags took to the street outside the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver Saturday, with a handful burning and cutting Indian flags to mark eight months since the killing of a Surrey man outside a gurdwara.
-
Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
-
Why this helicopter has been circling downtown Vancouver Saturday
The sound of a helicopter echoed through downtown Vancouver on Saturday as the aircraft hauled massive air conditioning parts to the roof of a building.