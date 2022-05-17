Estimated $50,000 in damages after blaze at Ark Aid Street Mission Tuesday

The London Fire Department responded to a blaze early Tuesday evening in the area of Dundas Street and Lyle Street.

According to a post shared on Twitter, the blaze — which affected the exterior of the Ark Aid Street Mission building — was fast moving and driven by wind.

"Ark Aid Street Mission has suffered a terrible incident of fire at our 696 Dundas St. primary building. The entire rear of the building including our storage shed, stairwell and areas leading into our kitchen and our sanctuary apartment have been effected,” Ark Aid wrote on Facebook.

Fire crews say that while the fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the building, some smoke did migrate to the interior.

Dundas Street at Lyle Street was closed earlier in the evening, but has since been reopened.

“We are incredibly thankful for the first responders — particularly the fire fighters that attended and resolved the fire efficiently and with no injuries or people effected,” Ark Aid wrote.

London fire says that damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the London Police Service has since been tasked with the investigation.