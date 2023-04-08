ER at Wingham and District Hospital temporarily closed overnight

Due to a staffing shortage, Wingham and District Hospital closed its emergency department Saturday at 8:30 p.m., but will reopen Sunday at 7 a.m.

Ambulances remain available to the community, and will be rerouted to neighbouring hospitals.

As hospitals in the area may also be experiencing similar closures, it is suggested to make a call before heading there.

If you have a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.