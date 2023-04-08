ER at Wingham and District Hospital temporarily closed overnight

Wingham and District Hospital

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Quebec municipalities struggling to cope with labour shortage

    Retirements, specialized jobs that are difficult to fill, and new expertises; like the private sector, municipalities in Quebec are also having trouble filling posts in the ongoing labour shortage. Firefighters, managers, engineers, technicians, day camp counsellors, lifeguards, recreation managers, notaries, lawyers, horticulturists, administrative professionals and more: the variety of positions available in the municipal sector is impressive and for a good reason.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver