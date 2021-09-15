End of an era? Not so fast: Arva Flour Mill saved after sale to local businessman

The Arva Flour Mill north of London, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Marek Sutherland / CTV News) The Arva Flour Mill north of London, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Marek Sutherland / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island