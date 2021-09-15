End of an era? Not so fast: Arva Flour Mill saved after sale to local businessman
The historic Arva Flour Mill will continue to operate after the 202-year-old mill was purchased by a local businessman.
In a release issued early Wednesday morning it was announced that local businessman Mark Rinker had purchased the Mill with a plan to keep it operating while looking at new ways to grow the business.
“It’s simple really, being at the Mill gives me joy. From a very young age I formed a bond with the property, the people and processes that make the Mill special,” said Mark Rinker in a statement sent to media.
Rinker says he is recently retired as a VP of Sale with a pharmacy automation company and that the timing was right for his new venture.
“Keeping the rich history and traditions of the Mill intact are as important to me as any commercial success,” said Rinker in his statement.
According to the media release Rinker intends to work closely with the Matthews family which has owned the Mill for the last century.
When the property went up for sale there was interest from as far away as China, but in the end local won out.
“We had a lot of interest from multiple parties all over the world who wanted to re-develop the land, but ultimately, Mark’s vision to respect and continue the legacy of what our family has built
over the last 100 years was most important to us,” said former owner Mike Matthews in a statement.
A vision for the future
With roughly 100 individual customers visiting the Mill every day Rinker says he will continue to honour and serve those customers while increasing retail distribution and a plan to grow the brand.
Among the ideas is updating equipment and new infrastructure for new projects.
One such project would be to mill gluten free flours in a separate building with dedicated equipment to prevent cross contamination.
Rinker says he also has a vision to partner long-term with a winery or distillery onsite.
Another plan is to have the property become a net zero carbon producer by utilizing the hydroelectric power from the dam to power the property.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Unions reject O'Toole's worker-friendly pitch, campaign to prevent Conservative win
Some of the largest unions are urging their members to vote for anybody but the Conservatives.
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 78.06 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: What means more to you, work-life balance or salary?
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes: Employees have long been focused on two incentives when deciding on a potential employer or sticking with their current employer -- salary and benefits.
Online COVID-19 risk assessment gets an upgrade to reflect larger gatherings
As the COVID-19 situation changes across the country, tools to help Canadians assess their risk level are getting an upgrade as well: this fall, a website that gives Canadians an idea of the virus risk in any given situation has updated to be more relevant for back-to-school.
Don't forget Celil in Chinese prison, say supporters of Canadian Uyghur advocate
Supporters of a Canadian man imprisoned in China for a decade and a half want the next federal government to use the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a bargaining chip to bring him home.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do we need laws preventing protesters from blocking hospitals?
Earlier this week, both the Liberals and New Democrats promised to bring legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block hospital entry, but legal experts say those laws already exist.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Tuesday night.
-
Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
-
Witness testimony begins at sex assault trial for former Kitchener neurologist
The first of 63 alleged victims testified Tuesday at the trial for a former Kitchener neurologist.
Windsor
-
Home base: Jagmeet Singh visits Windsor
The leader of the New Democrats made a stop in Windsor, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
$8-million boutique hotel planned for Windsor’s Little Italy
There’s something new planned for Windsor’s Little Italy.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, large hail and heavy rainfall possible
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Tuesday evening citing favourable conditions for “the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”
Barrie
-
Tornado watch ends, severe weather warnings remain for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for the area which has since ended.
-
OPP investigates gruesome discovery in Collingwood
Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the shoreline in Collingwood.
-
Barrie, Ont. family of homicide victim releases statement
The family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
Northern Ontario
-
Legal graffiti wall could be here to stay in Sudbury
A legal graffiti program that started as a pilot project in summer of 2018 could become a permanent fixture in downtown Sudbury.
-
Sudbury’s Parkside Centre is preparing to reopen
Sudbury's Parkside Centre, which offers programs to those ages 50 and older and younger people with a disability, is preparing to reopen.
-
Greater Sudbury hires consultant on homelessness
As more tents pop up in a downtown park, Greater Sudbury has hired a consultant on homeless issues in the city.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 15, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Comedian Tom Green shares memories of Norm Macdonald
Comedian Tom Green, himself an Ottawa native, spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday. Green remembered seeing Macdonald perform on stage when he was just getting started.
Toronto
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policy
The Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordability
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Noel Alexander, longtime leader in Montreal's Black community, had 'courage to stand up'
Known for his activism against police brutality and advocacy for fair treatment everywhere, longtime Jamaica Association of Montreal president Noel Alexander is being remembered as a beloved leader in the city he came to call home after arriving in 1974.
-
With Quebec short 4,000 nurses, health minister pleads, yet again: get vaccinated
Health Minister Christan Dubé said that the numbers of those hospitalized may seem small. But he'd like people to keep one thing in mind: Quebec is so low on nursing staff by now, it can't afford any more strain.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Winnipeg
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
-
Winnipeg mother describes night her son was fatally stabbed
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades
The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Province urging pregnant women to get vaccinated
Alberta Health Services is urging those who are pregnant, have recently delivered or who are trying to become pregnant to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
-
Hinshaw says government knew since mid-August hospital demand would rise without provincial intervention
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
Edmonton
-
Mayoral candidates asked to remove safe injection sites 'out of Chinatown'
Seven people trying to become the next mayor of Edmonton faced off in another forum Tuesday night - this one focused on the “problems of Chinatown” - a term coined by the evening’s moderator.
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
4 Alberta schools under investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks
Just barely into the new school year, some areas in the province with low vaccination rates are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise
The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales Beach
Dogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.