Emergency Department at Wingham hospital closed Sunday

Due to a nursing shortage, the emergency department at Wingham hospital will closed for majority of the day on Sunday.

The closure takes place from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and patients are asked to call 911 if they have an emergency as an ambulance will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals if necessary.

“We regret the need to take this step & are working diligently to return to normal operations,” ready a post on social media from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance.

The following is a list of nearby hospitals but people are urged to call and confirm they are open before heading there.