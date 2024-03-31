LONDON
London

    • Emergency Department at Wingham hospital closed Sunday

    Wingham and District Hospital. (File) Wingham and District Hospital. (File)
    Share

    Due to a nursing shortage, the emergency department at Wingham hospital will closed for majority of the day on Sunday.

    The closure takes place from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and patients are asked to call 911 if they have an emergency as an ambulance will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals if necessary.

    “We regret the need to take this step & are working diligently to return to normal operations,” ready a post on social media from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance.

    The following is a list of nearby hospitals but people are urged to call and confirm they are open before heading there.

    • Listowel
    • Clinton (Reduced Hours – Open 8am to 6 pm)
    • Goderich
    • Palmerston
    • Seaforth
    • Kincardine
    • Walkerton

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News