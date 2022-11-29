Emergency crews on scene of multi-vehicle collision

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road south of Wilkins Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. in relation to a "serious" multi-vehicle collision.

The accident reportedly involved three vehicles.

CTV News London’s Jim Knight observed one person being extricated from a vehicle, and car parts were seen strewn on the road.

Two people were transported to hospital, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Wellington Road is closed in both directions between Commissioners Road and Southdale Road.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. Tuesday night. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic is backed up on Nixon Avenue and Upper Queens Street in both directions, as it is the next major north-south road.

The investigation has been handed over to the Traffic Management Unit.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

— With files from CTV News London's Jaden Lee-Lincoln and Jim Knight