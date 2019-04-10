

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Western University is leading the charge into research on batteries that will power the cars of tomorrow.

Western's Faculty of Engineering announced a partnership Wednesday with China Automotive Battery Research Institute for advanced research related to solid state batteries for electric cars.

Engineering students and faculty, local dignitaries, and representatives from the China-based firm were on hand at the Amit Chakma Engineering Building to announce the initiative.

Andy Sun, Western’s Canada Research Chair in Development of Nanomaterials for Clean Energy told the crowd that several European countries recently announced they will ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars within the next ten to 20 years.

Western Engineering will be on the cutting edge of research into battery based vehicles of the future.

Sun said his team is developing super batteries for safer, longer driving ranges that are fast charging and reasonably priced.