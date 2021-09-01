'Educator buttons' help students see their teachers through their masks, thanks to the London Public Library
Libraries across London, Ont. are helping educators show their face through their masks with educator buttons.
Teachers are invited to drop by any of the London Public Library locations, with the exception of Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth to create a 2.25" button to wear so students will know what they look like while wearing a mask.
Bring a photo printed on copy/bond weight paper and they'll do the rest to create your button.
Locations with button makers are open:
- Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am – 7 pm
- Friday and Saturday from 10 am - 4 pm
For more hours, visit their website.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals unveil their 2021 election platform, promising billions for post-pandemic rebuild
The federal Liberals outlined their fully-costed plan to steer Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, promising new and extended support funding, and committing to tackle affordability and equality issues in their newly-released 2021 election platform. In total, the Liberals' document includes $13 billion in promised new spending this fiscal year, and a total of more than $78 billion over the next five years.
Shrinking economy spells trouble for both Liberal and Conservative campaigns: Nanos
As affordability becomes a key topic during the federal election campaign for all major parties, the news that the Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter is bad for both the Liberals and the Conservatives, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
What we know about variant C.1.2
A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa and seven other countries since May. Here’s what we know.
Canadian Medical Association backs vaccine passports for everyone
Vaccine passports are an effective way to fight COVID-19 and should be introduced nationwide, CMA president Dr. Katharine Smart told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
Health Canada warns against using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19
Health Canada is telling Canadians not to consume anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 due to the serious health dangers it poses.
Police questioned if he had cerebral palsy. Now, he's fighting ableism
This fall, Nathan Gaba and a team of other youth with disabilities will be virtually visiting dozens of classrooms and workplaces to talk about how people can tackle systemic ableism in practical ways.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at wedding in Guelph: public health
Health officials in Guelph are asking anyone who attended a wedding held in the city last month to get tested for COVID-19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
-
Teenage girl assaulted in Guelph's south end, police say
Guelph police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was assaulted in the Scottsdale Drive area on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex adds 51 new COVID-19 cases, 16 residents with the virus in hospital
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
WECHU recommends delay of all extra-curricular school activities
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is strongly recommending to local school boards and private schools, that all extra-curricular activities, including sports, clubs, field trips, and other non-essential activities, within all school settings be delayed until at least October.
-
Chatham woman arrested for allegedly swinging hatchet and throwing garbage
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a woman who was allegedly swinging a hatchet and throwing garbage around downtown.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
-
Parents frustrated they can't switch students to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise
A new school year begins next week, leaving some parents in Simcoe County feeling frustrated that they can't switch their children to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases climb.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports over 650 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate sees slight drop
Ontario is reporting over 650 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday after new infections dropped below 550 on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
-
Drinking water advisory issued for residents in Foleyet
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for the residents of Foleyet.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports over 650 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate sees slight drop
Ontario is reporting over 650 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday after new infections dropped below 550 on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday
Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 and said 13 more Ontarians have died, though six of the deaths are more than two months old and were added because of a data cleanup.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
-
OCDSB votes for mandatory masks in kindergarten but mandatory vaccines need final approval
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board supported a motion to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for staff but it still needs final approval at a special board meeting.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports over 650 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate sees slight drop
Ontario is reporting over 650 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday after new infections dropped below 550 on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination will be needed at movie theatres, gyms, restaurants in Ontario: sources
Proof of vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.
-
Group of 14 Ontario hospitals adopts mandatory vaccine policy in which unvaccinated staff could face termination
The leaders of 14 hospitals in Ontario's central region have come up with a joint COVID-19 vaccination policy that they say will ultimately lead to unpaid leave or termination for unvaccinated staff.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 690 new COVID-19 cases to start September with two more deaths and hospitalizations up
Quebec reported on Wednesday that 690 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que.
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Premier, new health system leadership team to tour province to hear from frontline workers
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team Wednesday.
-
New Brunswick still mulling over vaccine passports; reports 11 new cases Wednesday
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's not ruling out the possibility of vaccine passports as more and more provinces begin to implement them for their own residents.
-
A day of reflection: Many still unaware of statutory holiday on Sept. 30
The country's newest statutory holiday seems to be largely flying under the radar of many Canadians, even though it's in honour of a dark chapter of our history.
Winnipeg
-
Goertzen to address the public for the first time as premier
Brian Pallister has officially stepped down as Manitoba’s premier on Wednesday, with Kelvin Goertzen taking over the position.
-
Two motorcyclists in hospital following crash on Henderson Highway
Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night following a crash on Henderson Highway.
-
Manitoba Tory leadership hopeful OK with supporters criticizing vaccine mandate
One of the candidates running to be Manitoba's next premier appears to be taking a more relaxed approach to internal dissent over COVID-19 vaccine rules.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 concerns front and centre as Calgary students head back to school
Thousands of students across Calgary head back to school Wednesday but, for many, the typical first day of class excitement is being overshadowed by uncertainty with rising COVID-19 case counts across the province,
-
Man killed in fight at downtown Calgary apartment
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man died following a fight in a downtown apartment Tuesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil their 2021 election platform, promising billions for post-pandemic rebuild
The federal Liberals outlined their fully-costed plan to steer Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, promising new and extended support funding, and committing to tackle affordability and equality issues in their newly-released 2021 election platform. In total, the Liberals' document includes $13 billion in promised new spending this fiscal year, and a total of more than $78 billion over the next five years.
Edmonton
-
'We’re finished': Minister’s press secretary cuts off question about premier, minister absences
The press secretary for the minister of culture cut off a CTV News Edmonton reporter’s questions when he asked about the absence of the premier and cabinet ministers.
-
Health Canada warns against using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19
Health Canada is telling Canadians not to consume anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 due to the serious health dangers it poses.
-
'Social movement': Alberta's energy 'war room' planning broad new ad campaign
Alberta's Canadian Energy Centre appears ready to be vocal again, planning a new campaign to "change perceptions" about the province's oil and gas industry and build what it's calling a social movement in its support.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island RCMP investigating murder near Bowser, B.C.
The RCMP’s major crime unit on Vancouver Island is investigating a murder near Bowser, B.C., approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Nanaimo.
-
Vancouver Island records 2 deaths, 68 new cases as active COVID-19 cases surpass 600 for first time
Two more people in the Vancouver Island region are dead Tuesday as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the region surpassed 600 for the first time.
-
'All I heard was 'pop, pop'': Victoria police investigating murder in upscale neighbourhood
Residents of an upscale Victoria neighbourhood say they awoke to the sounds of possible gunfire Tuesday. Police confirm they are investigating a murder.