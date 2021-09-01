'Educator buttons' help students see their teachers through their masks, thanks to the London Public Library

Libraries across London, Ont. are offering 'educator buttons' (Source: London Public Library) Libraries across London, Ont. are offering 'educator buttons' (Source: London Public Library)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Liberals unveil their 2021 election platform, promising billions for post-pandemic rebuild

The federal Liberals outlined their fully-costed plan to steer Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, promising new and extended support funding, and committing to tackle affordability and equality issues in their newly-released 2021 election platform. In total, the Liberals' document includes $13 billion in promised new spending this fiscal year, and a total of more than $78 billion over the next five years.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters during his campaign visit to the University of Sudbury in Sudbury, Ontario on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island