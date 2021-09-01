'Educator buttons' help students see their teachers through their masks, thanks to the London Public Library

London, Ont. -

Libraries across London, Ont. are helping educators show their face through their masks with educator buttons.

Teachers are invited to drop by any of the London Public Library locations, with the exception of Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth to create a 2.25" button to wear so students will know what they look like while wearing a mask.

Bring a photo printed on copy/bond weight paper and they'll do the rest to create your button.

Locations with button makers are open:

Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am – 7 pm

Friday and Saturday from 10 am - 4 pm

For more hours, visit their website.