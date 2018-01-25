

Former Conservative MP Ed Holder is no longer seeking the nomination for the PC Party of Ontario in the riding of London West.

In an email received by CTV London, Holder notes that his decision to withdraw comes following sexual misconduct allegations against Party Leader Patrick Brown.

“Those that look to lead should hold themselves to the highest levels of integrity and accountability. As such, while Patrick Brown remains the Leader of the Ontario PC Party, I can no longer, in good conscience, allow my name to stand for the Ontario PC Party nomination,” said Holder.

Brown has denied these allegations but has since resigned as leader.

In interviews with CTV National News two women allege inappropriate behavior by Brown throughout his years as an elected official.

One woman said she was still in high school when she says Brown, a well-known Barrie politician, asked her to perform oral sex on him.

The other, a university student who worked in his office when Brown was a federal Conservative MP, alleges Brown sexually assaulted her following an event she helped organize.

Brown's lawyer responded, saying that Brown "categorically denies these false and defamatory allegations."

