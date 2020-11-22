LONDON, ONT. -- Motorists should take care Sunday as Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning and Travel Advisory for most of Southern Ontario.

Anywhere from 15 to 25 cm of snow will fall Sunday, creating slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

This covers areas from London-Middlesex, Huron, Perth, Oxford, Brant and as far east as the GTA.

The statement will last until 10 p.m. Sunday.