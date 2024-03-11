East Elgin Secondary School students concerned about cyberbullying account
Two students at East Elgin Secondary School said that an Instagram account is bullying students at their school. They asked to remain anonymous out of fear they may be the bully's next target.
“There's allegations about sexual assault, physical assault, there's some things said about teachers, there's a lot about calling people slurs and assuming people's gender identity which is another thing that is not okay," said one student, describing the account’s posts.
The duo said it's taking a toll on the mental health of students.
“My first period teacher said that he had someone break down in his class and cry because of the account,” said one.
“I saw other people crying over things in class and in the bathroom and stuff," the other added.
Kaitlynn Mendes is a Western University professor who specializes in young people, social media, and mental harms. She said cyberbullying is becoming more prevalent in schools.
“Social media makes it so much easier for bullying not just to happen on school grounds, but outside of school grounds as well. Previously, it could be the end of the day and you could go home, walk away,” Mendes told CTV News.
“That's not the case anymore. Anyone can bully or harass you anytime of the day from anywhere. It can be really difficult to escape, especially because social media are the tools young people use to connect with one another,” she explained.
The account has been reported to the school and police — but neither has the power to shut it down. Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said it's aware of the issue and claims to be doing everything within its power to counter-act the harmful account.
In an email to CTV News, the board said a positive Instagram account has been created by students and staff and mental health supports are available at the school level for those affected.
In the meantime, parents are able to submit an anonymous report through the board's website.
TVDSB said it reported the account — and encourages others to do so until Meta removes it.
Until then, the students say they worry the account is causing psychological trauma.
“I had to go hug someone the other day because she was like, makeup all running, bawling in the bathroom because she was the girl who got mentioned about self harm."
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.