Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour

John Pearie was awoken early Saturday morning by a loud bang in his townhouse complex in northwest London, Ont.

He said he looked out the back window of his home and saw a few people running down the path headed south.

He later learned that a shooting had taken place not far from his home.

An early morning shooting is under investigation by the major crimes unit of the London Police Service, after officers were called to the area of Limberlost and Gainsborough Roads around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

“It sounded like a shotgun or rifle,” said Pearie, who has lived in the complex on 1481 Limberlost Road for 14 years.

Residents tell CTV News more than a dozen police cars arrived on the scene moments after the alleged shooting took place.

“Upon arriving in the area, officers located the victim with injury, the victim was treated in hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound," London police said in a statement.

Police immediately began asking residents for surveillance video and inquiring if they had seen anything.

Pearie said he has advocated to the City of London and the London Middlesex Housing Corporation for tools to improve neighourhood safety.

“I was able to get cameras in the parking lot so you can see who is coming and going,” said Pearie, citing vandalism and theft as major problems over the years.

“There are a lot of people causing trouble here and it’s not needed. We are all in the same boat and we all got along here ... Unfortunately, some people want to make others' lives hard."

Anyone in the area is asked to check for video surveillance which could aid in the investigation.

Officers are requesting anyone with information about the shooting to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.