E-bike operator transported to local hospital after Belle River collision
One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Belle river late last night.
The collision between Beechwood Drive and Willowwood Drive in Belle River occurred just before 11:00 p.m., and saw the operator of an e-bike transported to a local hospital.
The road was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest on the Trump rally assassination attempt: Former U.S. president injured but 'fine,' shooter and attendee dead
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by U.S. Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman who shot and injured Trump was able to get so close
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former U.S. president Donald Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, a monumental failure of one the agency’s core duties.
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another installment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement
One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.
Italian tax police free 33 Indian workers from 'slave-like' conditions on farms
Italy's tax police said Saturday they had freed 33 Indian farm workers from "slave-like working conditions" in the northern province of Verona, while seizing almost half a million euros from the two alleged gangmasters.
Should you wait to buy or sell your home?
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.
Global leaders condemn assassination attempt targeting former U.S. president Donald Trump
Global leaders expressed concern Sunday over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others.
What a doctor needs to check after cardiac arrest, according to new research
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Elora girl’s memory continues to inspire hope for cancer research
A large crowd gathered under a bright blue sky to remember a young Elora girl whose positive attitude and zest for life continue to inspire others.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Trump rally shooting: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.
Windsor
-
Union workers celebrate connection of Gordie Howe Bridge
Workers from the Canadian union LIUNA 625 and the American Laborer’s Local 1191 gathered to celebrate their work on the project on Friday – snapping a picture on the nearly completed structure.
-
Latest on the Trump rally assassination attempt: Former U.S. president injured but 'fine,' shooter and attendee dead
Former U.S. president Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by U.S. Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
-
E-bike operator transported to local hospital after Belle River collision
One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Belle river late last night.
Barrie
-
Annual Butter Tart Festival returns to Barrie
The annual Butter Tart Festival made its return to downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Muskoka resort's see increased bookings for summer season
This weekend's warm and sunny weather has fuelled an abundance of last-minute bookings at Muskoka resorts.
-
Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
Obituary
Obituary Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports
Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, died in his Los Angeles home, according to multiple reports. He was 76.
-
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
-
Day nine of LCBO workers strike, independent grocery stores steering clear
Three weeks after the provincial government began allowing grocery stores to apply for beer, wine, and cocktail licences, independent grocery stores are stating they are steering clear.
-
O-Train partial shutdown July 15-28. Here's what you need to know
OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.
Toronto
-
Trump rally shooting: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.
-
'She was very sweet': girl, 15, fatally struck by alleged impaired driver in Brampton remembered by friends
A 15-year-old girl fatally struck by an alleged impaired driver in Brampton Friday night is being remembered by friends as someone fun, loving and caring.
-
Weekend road closures: Toronto Triathlon Festival to shut down EB Gardiner on Sunday
A slew of summer festivals are going to make life a little more difficult for drivers trying to get around the city this weekend.
Montreal
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Speed bumps aim to slow cyclists down in the Plateau
There are new speed bumps on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau but they're not for the cars. The street is closed to cars for the summer and pedestrians take priority so the speed bumps are to slow down the cyclists.
-
Preteen author provides guide for parenting in new book
A 10-year-old girl from Montreal has written two books, including one to help parents navigate the difficult preteen years.
Atlantic
-
'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home
A collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday led to the tractor trailer striking a Dieppe home.
-
Halifax Mural Festival brings a pop of colour to the city
The Halifax Mural Festival made its return with parts of downtown becoming one giant canvas for artists from all over.
-
'Horrific act': Shooting at Trump rally condemned by Trudeau, Poilievre
Canada's prime minister and other leaders condemned political violence following a shooting at a Republican rally Saturday, during what appears to have been an assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump.
Winnipeg
-
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
-
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
-
'It isn't threatening us right now': Flin Flon mayor provides wildfire update
A wildfire near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border isn’t threatening local communities at this time, according to the mayor of Flin Flon, Man.
Calgary
-
Cooler Friday weather results in reduced water consumption
Cooler Calgary weather helped water consumption drop Friday, the city said in its Saturday update.
-
'We have a long history': Calgary’s Ukrainian community celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.
About 50 people gathered in Calgary's East Village to mark the Day of Ukrainian Statehood Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm could bring large hail and strong winds to southeast Alberta
A severe thunderstorm alert was issued for southeastern Alberta on Saturday evening.
Edmonton
-
'They just go ham': How a small insect is leaving a big mess in some Edmonton neighbourhoods
If you've wondered what that sticky stuff all over your car and sidewalk is, it's all thanks to a tiny insect who leaves a big mess.
-
Trump rally shooting: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.
-
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
Vancouver
-
'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
-
More Vancouver alleys could be transformed into public spaces
A plan is in the works to transform more alleys in downtown Vancouver into colourful public spaces.
-
Union Gospel Mission celebrates 25th annual summer barbecue
Volunteers cooked and served 4,000 hamburgers, 4,000 hot dogs and 750 pounds of potato salad in Oppenheimer Park Saturday during Union Gospel Mission's 25th annual summer barbecue.