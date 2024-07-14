LONDON
    • E-bike operator transported to local hospital after Belle River collision

    One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Belle river late last night.

    The collision between Beechwood Drive and Willowwood Drive in Belle River occurred just before 11:00 p.m., and saw the operator of an e-bike transported to a local hospital.

    The road was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

