Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario

One of 11 guns seized by OPP from a large drone stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River. (Source: OPP) One of 11 guns seized by OPP from a large drone stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River. (Source: OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2022. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver