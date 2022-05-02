Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario

Police in southwestern Ontario are investigating after they said a drone carrying handguns was found stuck in a tree late last week.

Lambton County OPP said officers were contacted around 8:30 a.m. on Friday about a large drone that was stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near Port Lambton.

When officers arrived, they found the drone and removed it from a tree with the help of the St. Clair Township Fire Department.

A bag containing 11 handguns was attached to the drone, which investigators believe came from the U.S.

The investigation is ongoing and police say updates will be provided when they become available.