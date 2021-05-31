LONDON, ONT. -- The driver of a cube van was pulled to safety after the truck hit the ditch and burst into flames at around 2 p.m. Monday.

Emergency responders say the van left the road on Egremont Drive and hit the ditch just west of Sexton Road in Warwick Township.

Initial reports indicate the driver had to be pulled from the vehicle, but it's uncertain whether the civilian rescuer was a passenger or a passerby.

Warwick fire officials say two people were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Lambton OPP are investigating the crash.