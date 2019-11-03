

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - St. Thomas police say they found a driver, allegedly impaired, passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake.

They say it happened around midnight Sunday in the southwest end of the city.

Police say a vehicle failed to stop at a red light. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old man from London stopped in the middle of the intersection.

Officers blocked the vehicle before waking the operator who was arrested for impaired driving.

In another incident Saturday night, police say a 44-year-old female driver was involved in a crash in the north end. They arrested her and charged her with impaired driving.