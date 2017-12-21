

CTV London





Huron OPP are searching for a stolen pickup truck that rammed a police cruiser in the lot of an Exeter farm equipment dealer.

The truck had been stolen from a farm on Gough Road, south of Wroxeter and the police sport utility vehicle was blocking the entrance when it was hit.

Police are looking for a Grey 2002 Chevy Silverado, which will have recent damage on the left rear panel.

The officer whose SUV was hit suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital.