Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 5:30PM EST
Huron OPP are searching for a stolen pickup truck that rammed a police cruiser in the lot of an Exeter farm equipment dealer.
The truck had been stolen from a farm on Gough Road, south of Wroxeter and the police sport utility vehicle was blocking the entrance when it was hit.
Police are looking for a Grey 2002 Chevy Silverado, which will have recent damage on the left rear panel.
The officer whose SUV was hit suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital.