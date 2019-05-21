

CTV London





OPP have charged a woman they say almost struck a child at a school bus stop.

On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. police say an officer in an unmarked cruiser saw the woman allegedly pass a stopped school bus on Oxford Road 119 near Tillsonburg.

They say the school bus and the driver in a Hyundai were both travelling south and the bus had its upper red lights and extended arm flashing. Police say a pupil was standing on the shoulder of the road and was almost struck by the Hyundai.

The officer followed the vehicle when it was safe to do so and charged the driver.

The 37-year-old woman of Ingersoll is charged with failing to stop for a school bus and was given a provincial offence notice.