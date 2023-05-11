Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police

An undated image of 56-year-old Anne Marie Hunt. (Source: London Police Service) An undated image of 56-year-old Anne Marie Hunt. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver