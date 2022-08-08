Driver escapes injury after dump truck flips on Highbury Ave.

Police say the driver of a dump truck is fortunate to have escaped injury following a crash on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dingman Drive.

Multiple emergency responders were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The dump truck, carrying a steel waste bin, left the road and overturned in the northbound ditch.

Construction debris from its bin was scattered over a wide area.

London police have closed Highbury Avenue to northbound traffic from Westminster Drive and are limiting southbound traffic flow.

A tow truck with a crane is being used to get the pick-up upright.

Once the vehicle and debris are removed, Highbury Avenue is expected to reopen.