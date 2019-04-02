

CTV London





One of the transport truck drivers involved in a crash that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia all day on Monday has been charged.

Hazmat teams had to be called in after the collision involving two loaded transport trucks around 9:30 a.m. between Christina and Front streets.

Lambton OPP said the crash caused a leak in one of the tractor trailers.

Crash debris along with a load of resin was spilled across the highway, requiring an extensive clean-up that kept the road closed until nearly 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the collision.

On Tuesday, OPP said one of the drivers had failed to recognize the other vehicles had come to a stop as they waited to cross the Blue Water Bridge.

The 63-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man has been charged with careless driving.