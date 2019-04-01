

CTV London





The westbound lanes of Highway 402 in Sarnia were closed Monday morning after a crash involving two transport trucks.

Lambton OPP were called to the scene between Christina and Front streets around 9:30 a.m. for the collision.

Police say the crash caused a leak in one of the transports that required clean-up.

A hazmat team had to be called in after what is believed to be a load of resin spilled across the highway.

The road remained closed throughout the day until that clean-up was completed and the damaged vehicles removed.

No injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Officials say the Blue Water Bridge remained accessible west of Front Street.