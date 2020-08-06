LONDON, ONT -- A 22-year-old Brant County man is facing charges after police say he was caught going more than double the speed limit along Brant Road.

Police say the clocked the driver going just over 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As a result the man has been charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed, speeding 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, and fail to surrender insurance card.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.