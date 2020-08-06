Advertisement
Driver charged for going more than double posted speed limit
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 6:32AM EDT
Dashboard in police cruiser shows speed of charged driver in Brant County. (Source: OPP West Region Twitter)
LONDON, ONT -- A 22-year-old Brant County man is facing charges after police say he was caught going more than double the speed limit along Brant Road.
Police say the clocked the driver going just over 170 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
As a result the man has been charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed, speeding 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, and fail to surrender insurance card.
He is expected to appear in court at a later date.